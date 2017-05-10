To the Editor:

The First Congregational Church of Marion has been undergoing major renovations in its Community Center after a massive water leak. This damage and on-going construction work has forced the closing of the Penny Pinchers Exchange. We apologize to the faithful consignees and shoppers at the exchange that have been so supportive of the consignment operation for a span of more than forty years. During this closing, an extensive cleaning has been undertaken and we hope that you will welcome the reopening of Penny Pinchers Exchange sometime in early June. In this downtime, if you have any questions, consignments left in the exchange, or consignment checks to be picked up, please contact the church office at 748-1053. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

David K. Pierce, President

First Congregational Church of Marion

