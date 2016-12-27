Taking the Plunge for Special Olympics

The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics MA, organized and hosted by Tabor students, will be on Sunday, January 22 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Silvershell Beach in Marion. This is one of the major fundraisers for Special Olympics and one of nine plunges occurring around the state. Tabor students are seeking sponsorships from local businesses to stage a fun party for the plungers and are raising money so that they themselves can plunge into the icy waters! Their goal is $5,000 for Special Olympics.

The public is invited to plunge in, too. Donors can sign up to plunge, sponsor others, or just support the effort. There is a $50 minimum fundraising commitment to plunge, and they even offer a pinky plunge if you don’t really want to get wet. The plunge is set for 11:15 am; costumes are encouraged!

To learn more about the event, sponsor someone or sign up to plunge, please visit http://taborplunge.kintera.org/faf/home/default.asp?ievent=1166602.

Tabor welcomes the public to join with them in a fun project for a worthy cause. Special Olympics of Massachusetts estimates that their programs serve nearly 12,000 athletes across the state, helping intellectually impaired individuals lead longer, happier, and healthier lives through sports. Tabor Academy is proud to be a partner in their efforts.

Please note: The school hosts a weekend Young Special Olympics Athletes Program on most Sundays for 3-year olds and up. Please check their website calendar at www.taboracademy.org for dates.