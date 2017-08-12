To the Editor:

The Elizabeth Taber Library Board of Trustees would like to thank Nita Howland, Susan Schwager and Nancy Rolli, who unselfishly and tirelessly took on the work of administrating the 2017 Annual Elizabeth Taber Library Book Sale in late July.

There are many shades of volunteers but few like Howland, Schwager or Rolli, who take on the monumental task of putting on the book sale each year, from beginning to end, including book donations sort-through to set up and sale and eventual take-down.

As one of the only private libraries left in the state, the Elizabeth Taber Library must do significant fundraising each year to help balance our budget, including sponsorships, donations and events. The Annual Book Sale is our biggest fundraiser and this year, when we needed it the most, Nita, Susan, Nancy and company made sure the book sale was a huge success once again, raising more than $6,000 for the library and its programs.

Thank you very much Nita, Susan, and Nancy, and thank you to many others who helped including the Marion DPW, Charlene Sperry, Margaret Winslow, Madelaine Smith, Michelle Sampson, Marthe Soden, Karilon Grainger, Joan Barry, Diana Markel, Nicole Davignon, Genya Hopkins, Steve Carnazza, John Rolli, Kathy Feeney, Bob Raymond and family, Susan Mead and family, and the members of the Baptist church who picked up the leftover books on Sunday.

Without these people and the silent assistants not mentioned, this event would not have been possible. Thank you all for your time and your dedication in helping to make the Elizabeth Taber Library the community focal point it has become.

Jay Pateakos

Elizabeth Taber Library Board of Trustees

