Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Elizabeth Taber Library and the Library’s Bridge Event Planning Committee, we would like to thank all of the participants in last week’s highly successful Bridge Tournament. Held at the Marion Music Hall on Friday, August 4, a crowd of 60 avid bridge players turned out to play bridge, socialize and support the library’s programming goals.

Special thanks go to the event sponsor and the local businesses who contributed to our raffle prizes. Thank you to Tim Dyer for the gorgeous fresh flowers and to Lynn Crocker for her expertise in space planning. Thank you to Robin Worcester for the table favors. A most generous thank you to Bridge Director Alan Hudson who ran the tournament without a hitch.

Based on the day’s success, we hope to repeat this tournament as an annual summer fundraiser for the library. The library is only partially funded by the Town of Marion and relies on private donations and corporate sponsors for the balance of our budget.

Sincerely,

Elisabeth O’Neill, Elizabeth Taber Library Director and Bridge Event Planning Committee: CC Dyer, Kathy Feeney, Andy Kotsatos, Susan Mead, Kathy Reed, Meg Steinberg

