Richard Leonard Keenan, III of Sacremento, CA, formerly of Mattapoisett, was taken from us on Friday, August, 25, 2017 at the young age of 56.

The oldest of four children, Rick was a loving husband, devoted father, beloved brother and a great person to all who had the privilege to call him a friend.

Born in New Jersey, Rick grew up and was schooled in the Mattapoisett/Marion area. After schooling, Rick proudly served our country in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer, for which he received the Good Conduct Medal. After his Army service, which took him to Washington State and Germany among other stops, he decided to settle in California, where he met the love of his life, Sandy Smith. With his two adopted daughters, Michelle and Taylor, and his beloved dogs, Rick settled into California life where he continued to live until his illness.

In addition to his wife and daughters, he leaves behind his “Irish twin” sister, Stephanie Ogara of Fairhaven; his brother, John Keenan of Orlando, FL; his sister, Michelle McGreevey of South Carolina; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Though taken much too soon, Rick will be remembered for the good times, the great stories and the wonderful memories that we will always have of him. May he rest in peace knowing how much he touched all our lives and how we are that much richer for having known him.

Details on a memorial service celebrating his life and his October birthday will be forthcoming. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.