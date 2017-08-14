Richard J. Scarpellino, 85, of Marion, formerly of Ramsey, New Jersey and Brooklyn, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 12, 2017. His loving companion, Josefa Simon, was at his side. Mr. Scarpellino was the husband of the late Rebecca Ann (Wilmington) Scarpellino. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Salvatore and Margaret (Savastano) Scarpellino. Mr. Scarpellino lived in Marion, MA for 21 years. A jazz enthusiast, “Bebop” excelled at the trumpet and piano, writing songs and a novel, sailing, and watching basketball and baseball. He was Director of Basic Sciences and Chief Scientist of the General Foods Corporation, consulted for Givaudan, and held numerous patents dealing with food and flavor chemistry. He received his BA from Brooklyn College and a PhD in Food Science from Cornell University. He served for three years in the US Coast Guard during the Korean War. He is survived by his daughter Susan (Scarpellino) Saidenberg of Rexford, NY, his brother Ralph Scarpellino, Sr. of Manalapan, N.J., and his four grandchildren: Lucia Saidenberg, Emma Saidenberg, Julia Arp and Ryan Arp. He was the father of the late Rebecca (Scarpellino) Arp and Richard Scarpellino Jr., and the brother of the late Elizabeth (Scarpellino) Nawracaj.

