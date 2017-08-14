Patricia A. Fleurent, 75, of Mattapoisett passed away Thursday, August 10, 2017 in St. Anne’s Hospital.

Born in New Bedford, a daughter of the late Leo H. Fleurent, Sr. and the Late Sophie (Wypych) Fleurent Pitta she lived most of her early and later years in the area, while also living in New Jersey for 30 years.

Miss Fleurent loved her cats. They were like her children. She also loved the beach.

She is survived by two brothers, Leo H. Fleurent, Jr. and his wife Rochelle of Fairhaven and Robert “Pete” Fleurent of Wareham; nieces and nephews, Lynne Sylva, Michael Fleurent, Randall Fleurent and Nicole Fleurent. She was the aunt of the late Bruce Fleurent.

Her Funeral Mass will be Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 9 am in St. Mary’s Church, Main Street, Fairhaven, MA. Burial will be private. For online tribute, www.waring-sullivan.com.