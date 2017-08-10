Neale Birdsall of Duxbury, MA passed away in his home on August 3rd of complications from Parkinson’s Disease, surrounded by his family. Neale was 86 years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janice (Kealey) and their three children, Anne Kellogg of Holliston, MA, Gregg Birdsall and his wife Amy of Mt. Airy, MD and Polly Martinson and her husband G. Thomas of Milton, MA. He leaves behind eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Marie Birdsall of Boxford, MA and Isabelle Schweitzer of Ithaca, NY.

Neale graduated from Tabor Academy in 1951 and Lehigh University in 1955. Prior to moving to The Village at Duxbury in 2014, Neale and Janice lived in Marion, MA for 43 years where Neale was Director of Alumni and Development at Tabor Academy until his retirement in 1992. Neale had a great passion for the sea. During his years living in Marion, Neale enjoyed spending much of his time boating in Buzzards Bay with his wife and family. He was an accomplished builder and restorer of ship models. The town of Marion commissioned him to create a replica of the “The Ghost Ship”, Mary Celeste, which he then donated to the Sippican Historical Society.

Since moving to the Village, Neale joined an art class where he soon mastered the art of water color painting. He created many beautiful works of art and was soon featured as the “Artist of the Month”.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Neale’s life will be held at the First Congregational Church of Marion on September 12, 2017 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Neale’s memory to either Tabor Academy, 66 Spring St., Marion, MA 02738, or Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Cr., Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360.