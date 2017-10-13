Mildred B. Marcoux, 95, of Rochester and formally of Mattapoisett, passed away peacefully on September 23.

She was the daughter of the late William S. and Florence Bowman, of New Bedford.

Mildred was the mother of Arthur Marcoux and his wife Janice of West Peabody, Andrew Marcoux and his wife Linda of Westwood, Bruce Marcoux together with Jocelyn Peachey of Bridgewater and predeceased by her daughter Linda Marcoux and her son Alan Marcoux. Devoted grandmother and great grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Grandchildren include Lauren M. Hussey of Ashland, Lisa M. Bauman of Lake Barrington, IL, Jennifer A. Marcoux of Darien, CT, Kayma Englund of Encinitas, CA, Davis Englund of Lexington, KY, Ross Marcoux of Bridgewater and Kerrin Marcoux of Marion.

From early childhood through high school, Mildred was an accomplished acrobatic ballet dancer. She graduated from New Bedford High School and the former Kinyon School, in New Bedford. After graduating from the Kinyon School, she worked as a secretary for the Berkshire Company, in New Bedford, until she got married and raised 5 children. She had a loving passion for dogs, painting, arts and crafts, old-time movies, traveling to England with her family, going to the beach, swimming and her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

To celebrate her life, a private memorial service was held at the First Unitarian Church of New Bedford, on October 10.

Donations may be made to Southcoast Health System, Hematology Dept., 101 Page St., New Bedford, Ma, in her memory.