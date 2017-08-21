Michael J. Cafarella, 50, of Little Compton, RI, and Marion, Massachusetts passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017. He was the husband of Renee A. (Manosh) Cafarella.

Born in Elmira, NY, he was the son of Frank A. and Peggy (Rymsha) Cafarella. Michael received his undergraduate degree from Framingham State University and his Master’s Degree from UMass – Dartmouth. He worked as a rehabilitation clinician for St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, vice-principal and clinical director for Cape Cod Collaborative, and clinician for Community Substance Abuse Center in New Bedford.

Michael was passionate about music and was a gifted drummer, guitarist, and pianist. Michael deeply loved his family, friends and clients. His four beautiful children were the joy of his life. His happiest times were spent on the beach with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Renee of Little Compton, RI; his beloved children, Matthew, Adrianna, Luke, and Katrina of Little Compton; his parents, Frank and Peggy Cafarella of Marion; his sister, Michelle Sogolow and her husband Andy of Scituate, MA his brother, Mark Cafarella and his wife Carla of Marion; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Matthew Cafarella.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 74 Simmons Road, Little Compton, RI at 1 PM. Burial will be private. Visiting hours have been omitted.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army c/o Salvation Army Adult Rehabiltation Center, 281 N. Main St., Brockton, MA 02301. For directions and online guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com