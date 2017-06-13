Lucy P. (Rinaldo) Napoli, 88, died Sunday, June 11, 2017 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Marion after a long illness. She was the wife of Lt. Colonel Joseph F. Napoli, Sr. (US Army, Retired). They had been married for 62 years.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Trotto) Rinaldo. A communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Worcester, she was a member of the church choir where she met her husband. A natural performer with a beautiful voice, she and two friends formed the Swingsters singing group and performed Andrews Sisters songs at the Plymouth theater and on local radio stations.

As a military wife of 23 years, Lucy created loving homes for her family throughout the US and Europe. She loved to travel and meet new people wherever they were and always volunteered for the Red Cross, the Church and in the children’s schools.

Upon retirement from the Army in 1976, the Napolis moved to Marion where Lucy continued her service to the community as a Eucharistic Minister, CCD teacher, St. Rita’s Womens group and many other organizations. A seamstress by trade, Lucy applied her talents towards designing and creating vestments and mitres for R.J. Toomey clerical apparel for 30 years and teaching home economics at Old Rochester Regional Jr. High School for 4 years. She found her true passion however at the New Bedford YMCA where she was a swim instructor for infants and children for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph F., Sr.; her children, Dr. Peter J. Napoli (Debby) of College Station, TX, Angela M. Reid (Michael) of Nashville, TN, Colonel (Retired) Joseph F. Napoli, Jr. (Carolina) of Weston, FL, and Stephanie A. Perreault (Mark) of Southborough, MA; her sister, Louise Tarallo of Worcester and grandchildren: Brandon, Luke, Calvin, Marshall, Mary Lucy, Michael, Nicholas, Christina, Nicole and Mark.

Her funeral will be from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Highway (Rt. 28), Wareham on Fri., June 16th at 9 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony’s Church, 22 Barstow St., Mattapoisett at 10 am. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Marion. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 5 – 8 pm at the funeral home.

Donations in her memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc. of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com