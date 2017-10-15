Lois Jean (Paoletti) Pais, 71, of Mattapoisett succumbed to complications from diabetes on October 9, 2017, dying peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Cumberland, MD, and after 30 years in Newton, MA has been a resident of Mattapoisett since 2006. She is preceded by her parents Luigi and Josephine Paoletti, her husband Vernon, and daughter-in-law Mandy.

She is survived by her sons Vernon Jr., M.D. of Quechee, VT and Edward of El Cerrito, CA; daughter-in-law, Sandra; grandchildren, Eric, Kyle, Gabriella, and Nicholas; great-grandchild Charles; sister, Ann Paoletti and her children, Edward and Kim Marousek; and dog, Winston.

Lois was a devoted wife and mother. She took great joy in giving to others and dedicated herself to helping all those around her. She volunteered for decades at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, was instrumental in starting the Cancer Care Advocates charity to provide for the needs of underserved cancer patients, and most recently has been engaged in the SouthCoast’s Gifts to Give.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 27th from 5-8 PM at Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s Church on Saturday, October 28th at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Cushing Cemetery. Friends and relatives are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois Pais’ memory may be made to either GiftstoGive, The GiftstoGive Philanthropy Factory, 1 Titleist Dr., Acushnet, MA 02743 or the Mandy Pais Memorial Fund, CharitySmith Nonprofit Foundation, 13100 Filly Lane, Truckee, CA 96161. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.