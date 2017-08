A celebration of Life will be held for Ken Watjen on Saturday, August 19th at 1:00 pm, Cushing Cemetery (Acushnet Rd/Mendel Rd) Mattapoisett. A reception will follow from 2-3 p.m. at the home of Bruce and Bette Jean Rocha, 10 Wildwood Terrace, Mattapoisett.

We welcome your presence in remembering Ken.