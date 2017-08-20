Judith L. (Quintin) Pasquill, 79, of Fairhaven died August 20, 2017 unexpectedly at home.

She was the wife of the late Richard Noel “Turk” Pasquill and the beloved mother of Donna L. Pease, Darlene Pasquill Hiller, and Richard R. Pasquill. While she lived in Fairhaven most of her life, she was well known in Mattapoisett for having founded Turk’s Seafood in 1983 with her husband and son, Richard.

Born in Acushnet, she was the daughter of the late Armand Quintin and Arlene (Lewis) Quintin Foley.

After graduating from St. Luke’s School of Nursing, Judith worked as a registered emergency room nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital, as the school nurse at Hastings Middle School and as a special needs nurse at Paul A. Dever School.

Mrs. Pasquill, affectionately known as “Grandma Jude, ” enjoyed spending time at Turk’s, in Aruba, and with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as helping others.

Survivors include her daughter Donna L. Pease and her husband Richard Pease of Fairhaven, her daughter, Darlene Pasquill and her husband Michael Hiller of New York City and Mattapoisett, her son, Richard Pasquill and his wife Ann Pasquill of Mattapoisett; 5 grandchildren, Sara Leahy and her husband, Joe Leahy, Scott Pease and his wife Jen Pease, Sam Pasquill, Rudy Pasquill and John Richard Hiller. She also is survived by 3 great grandchildren, Charlotte Leahy, Maverick Leahy and Juliet Pease, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Thomas Quintin, Sr.

Her visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-8 PM in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. Her funeral service and burial on Wednesday will be private. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.