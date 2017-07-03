John W. Folino, Jr., died peacefully on June 27, 2017 with his wife and daughter by his side.

Hailing from Watertown, MA and Buzzards Bay, MA, John was known for his wry sense of humor, his kindness and his generosity. A student of Tufts University and an engineer by trade, John was the founder of Cape Building Systems, Inc. and CBS Doors, and his passion for problem solving complemented his boundless curiosity for life.

John was an avid sailor and Scrabble player, and to all who knew him, he was a bright, thoughtful man who was always happy to lend a hand.

John is survived by his wife Christine (Whalen) Ketchel, his daughter, Lauren, and Chris’ three children; step-son Nate Ketchel, wife Colleen and daughter Maera; step-daughter Morgan Twomey and her husband Shawn and two sons Michael and Noah; and step-daughter Sarah. John’s brother Greg, sister-in-law Anne, and nieces and nephews, Anne-Marie Iandoli, Karyn, Michael and Paul John Folino also survive him. He was the son of the late Mathilde and John W. Folino, Sr. In addition to his relatives, coworkers and clients – who were all like family to John – he touched the lives of many friends who are also mourning his loss.

The family will be receiving visitors in honor of John’s life at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett, on Thursday, July 6, from 4 – 8 pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s honor to the Mattapoisett Community Sailing Association, Inc. (post office Box 947, Mattapoisett, MA 02739, 508-758-6474, mattsailsummer@gmail.com).