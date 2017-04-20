John E. MacGregor, 78, of Rochester, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Tobey Hospital, in Wareham. He was the husband of 56 years, of Judith D. “Judy” (Walton) MacGregor.

Born in New Bedford, son of the late Andrew J. and Dorothy (Howes) MacGregor, he was a lifelong resident of Rochester. John was a member of the South Primitive Methodist Church, in New Bedford, and a graduate of New Bedford High School. He served in the U.S. Navy after the Korean War.

John had worked as a surveyor years ago for Walter Rowley, in Wareham, and then as a driver for UPS for 15 years until his retirement. After retiring John kept busy with his own firewood, hay and snowplowing businesses. He enjoyed hunting trips to Vermont, gardening, antique cars and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife; five sons, Peter S. MacGregor and his wife Carolyn of Rochester, Jon A. MacGregor and his wife Kristen of Centreville, MD, Daniel R. MacGregor and his wife Kate of Rochester, Mark P. MacGregor and his wife Melissa of Rochester and Andrew S. MacGregor and his wife Heather of Mattapoisett; a daughter, Nancy E. Gilroy of Long Beach, NY; and 16 grandchildren, Ian, Meg, Eli, Kade, Dorrie, Ethan, Connor, Mariah, Martha, Braden, Keane, Rylan, Emma, Brendan, Duncan and Drew.

Calling hours are Friday, April 21, 2017, from 5-8 pm, in the Donaghy Funeral Home, 465 County St., New Bedford, with a service at 7 pm

Cremation will follow and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, do something nice to help another.