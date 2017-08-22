Edward W. Lewis, Jr., 87, of Mattapoisett, died peacefully at home on August 19, 2017.

Mr. Lewis was born in Watervliet, NY and resided in Mattapoisett since 1964. He was employed at the Alberox Corporation in New Bedford for over 30 years before his retirement in 1994. For over 50 years he was very active in the United States Power Squadron, an organization devoted to recreational boating and safe boating education, serving as Commander and in various other offices with the Mattapoisett chapter.

Mr. Lewis leaves his wife of 64 years, Dorothy J. Lewis, son Edward Lewis and his wife Vaune of Sudbury, MA, and daughter Mary Gupton and her husband Greg of Washington, DC. He was predeceased by his daughter Dr. Elaine Lewis. Mr. Lewis greatly loved his six granddaughters, Emily Lemieux, Jessica Seaver, Marrissa Lewis, Stephanie Lewis, Heather Gupton, and Laurel Gupton.

A service celebrating Edward’s life will be held Friday, August 25 at 11:00 am at The Inn on Shipyard Park, 13 Water Street, Mattapoisett. It should be a beautiful day near the ocean he loved so dearly.

Donations in his memory may be made to the United States Power Squadron Educational Fund, P.O. Box 30423, Raleigh, NC 27622. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.