Edward J. “Muddy” Ruel, Jr., of Mattapoisett, born in Norwood, MA, Age 73, passed away unexpectedly on a peaceful ocean journey home from Martha’s Vineyard on August 17, 2017. He is survived by his wife Deborah Cameron Ruel; former wife Freda Hall Ruel; children Edward J. Ruel, III and his wife Rosemary of Fairhaven, Heather M. Ruel of CT and Rachel Ruel of Union City, NJ; step-children David Rolfs and his wife, Whitney, of Mattapoisett and Jenny Outor and her husband, Michael, of Lakeville, MA; grandchildren Edward J. Ruel, IV, Jillian Ruel, Jenna Ruel, Michael Outor, Matthew Outor and Emily Rolfs; siblings Dr. Jon Ruel and his wife, Joan, Steve Ruel and his wife Joy all of Mattapoisett and Dr. Paula Ruel of Franklin; nieces and nephews.

He is a graduate of Providence College and joined the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. He was the proprietor of New England Systems and Supply, Inc. for 48 years, starting in Boston and moving to Mattapoisett in 1980.

He was most happy at home on Crescent Beach with his family and his grandkids calling him “Bumpa”. He lived in Dedham most of his life, summering in Mattapoisett before moving to Mattapoisett in 1980.

His private funeral arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. For online guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.