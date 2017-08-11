Dorothy F. (DeMello) Anselmo, 91, of New Bedford died Tuesday, August 8, 2017. She was the wife of the late Alexander B. Anselmo.

Born in New Bedford, daughter of the late John F. and Angelina F. (Mendez) DeMello, she lived in New Bedford and Mattapoisett for most of her life.

She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Agawam Chapter.

Dorothy was well known as the owner of Fragozo Linguica in New Bedford.

She is survived by three children, Sheila Davidson and her husband Jim, Alison Anselmo, and Bradford Anselmo; three grandsons, Jimmy Davidson and his wife Kära, Joseph Moceri, III, and Alexander Moceri; and several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late John F. DeMello.

Her funeral service and burial were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: It’s All About The Animals, Inc., 103 Marion Rd., Rochester, MA 02770. For online condolence book, visit www.saundersdwyer.com.