Captain Conrad “C3” Henri Roy III, 18, of Mattapoisett passed away Sunday July 13, 2014.

Born in New Bedford, he lived in Mattapoisett all of his life.

Conrad graduated from Old Rochester Regional High School in June with a 3.88 GPA and simultaneously earned his captain’s license from Northeast Maritime Institute. He had been accepted to Fitchburg State University. He played baseball, rowed crew, ran, and was an all-around athlete.

He worked for many years for Tucker-Roy Marine Towing and Salvage, Inc. on many salvage jobs in the New England area with his father, grandfather, and uncle.

He is survived by his father, Captain Conrad H. Roy, Jr. and Carolyn P. McGonagle; his mother, Lynn R. (Bozzi) Roy and Brian Smith; his sisters, Camdyn and Morgan Roy; his grandparents, Janice and Conrad H. Roy, Sr., and Madeleine and David Bozzi; his great-grandmother, Constance Gaucher; aunts and uncles, Jonathan and Kristen Roy, Rebecca and Matthew Maki, Lisa and Tom O’Donnell, and Kim Bozzi, and many more aunts uncles, cousins, teammates, and friends.

His Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 AM at St. Anthony’s Church, Mattapoisett. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Captain Conrad H. Roy III Scholarship Fund, c/o Northeast Maritime Institute, 32 Washington St., Fairhaven, MA 02719. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.