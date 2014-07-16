Captain Conrad “C3” Henri Roy III, 18, of Mattapoisett passed away Sunday July 13, 2014.
Born in New Bedford, he lived in Mattapoisett all of his life.
Conrad graduated from Old Rochester Regional High School in June with a 3.88 GPA and simultaneously earned his captain’s license from Northeast Maritime Institute. He had been accepted to Fitchburg State University. He played baseball, rowed crew, ran, and was an all-around athlete.
He worked for many years for Tucker-Roy Marine Towing and Salvage, Inc. on many salvage jobs in the New England area with his father, grandfather, and uncle.
He is survived by his father, Captain Conrad H. Roy, Jr. and Carolyn P. McGonagle; his mother, Lynn R. (Bozzi) Roy and Brian Smith; his sisters, Camdyn and Morgan Roy; his grandparents, Janice and Conrad H. Roy, Sr., and Madeleine and David Bozzi; his great-grandmother, Constance Gaucher; aunts and uncles, Jonathan and Kristen Roy, Rebecca and Matthew Maki, Lisa and Tom O’Donnell, and Kim Bozzi, and many more aunts uncles, cousins, teammates, and friends.
His Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 AM at St. Anthony’s Church, Mattapoisett. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Captain Conrad H. Roy III Scholarship Fund, c/o Northeast Maritime Institute, 32 Washington St., Fairhaven, MA 02719. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.
I pray for your family at this deep saddening time. Conrad’s story has touched me in ways I never thought possible. I will pray for your whole family during these difficult times.
Sincerely;
Yvonne Lancaster
Goldsboro, NC
RIP Conrad. A friend of mine was on anti depressants in 1997. His doctor changed the meds. My friend then called me and said he had to use heroin again as he had a couple of years back. I asked him why and he said because nothing made him feel that kind of high. I said come to my place. You can have everything I own. That was not enough. – The meds worked, but when they started to wear off, he felt himself sink back into unceasing depression again. He said could not get reality to line up with what the ideal in his mind was. We took hikes. We talked about life. I helped him off heroin once. – Those of us who are happy, would never have even thought about what Conrad did nor followed through with it. We would go fishing or get a pizza with friends or watch a favorite TV show. Some want to judge his girlfriend, who was depressed and on meds as well. But Conrad was depressed. We’ve all been sad. We’ve had a depressed friend or two. It can be all day, every day. – To Conrad: I understand, Conrad. If you were happy, you would have been somewhere else. You would not have even spent any time with Michelle in any way. I tried helping my friend in 1997, but I could not MAKE him happy, the way HE wanted to be. Rest in Peace, man.
P.S. If you need help, please be honest with your care givers and DO what makes YOU happy in life.