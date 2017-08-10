Alice Seifert, 95, of Marion passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2017 in Massachusetts General Hospital after a brief illness.

Alice was the daughter of the late John J. and Martha (Geier) Seifert. She was a lifelong area resident and she worked as a bookkeeper.

She is survived by a brother, Arthur Seifert and his wife Rose of Marion; and a nephew, Kurt Seifert of Marion.

Her services are private and under the direction of Rock Funeral Home, 1285 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford. For online tribute www.rock-funeralhome.com