Water Causes Damage at Music Hall

Water damage to multiple levels of the Marion Music Hall that happened over the past weekend is estimated at around $17,000 to $20,000, Town Administrator Paul Dawson told the Marion Board of Selectmen on August 1.

The origin of the water that caused the damage was in the second floor ladies restroom. Dawson said either a busted or loosened main supply to the toilet caused water to leak out and seep through the floor onto the main level and then basement of the building located at 164 Front Street.

The main pipe was likely broken, Dawson suspected, possibly by a person cleaning the bathroom with a mop. However, it may have just come loose, he said.

The water likely leaked throughout the weekend until Sunday when it finally activated the smoke alarm. The Fire Department responded and the water main to the Music Hall was shut off.

The Town’s insurance company will likely cover the cost of the damages ranging from damaged linoleum in the bathroom to damaged wide plank pine floor boards in the reading room of the first floor, and some carpeting, along with some ceiling damage. Dehumidification of the basement is already underway.

“The number one concern is mold,” said Dawson.

The Facilities Department is pricing out the repair work now. Dawson said the Town has a $1,000 insurance deductible.

In other matters, Dawson recommended that the selectmen consider looking within the current police department for a candidate to replace Police Chief Lincoln Miller who will retire at the year’s end.

“I think that it might behoove the board to at least consider exploring the possibility of looking within the department itself to see if there is A: interest, and B: leadership qualities,” Dawson recommended, before the board seeks to advertise for the position.

Dawson invited current command staff including sergeants and the lieutenant to consider if they might be interested in pursuing the chief of police position. The board would welcome a letter of interest and a resume and would meet one-on-one to discuss applicants’ qualifications, “…And determine if [the selectmen] feel they have a satisfactory candidate or go outside and broaden the search,” said Dawson.

Board of Selectmen Chairman Jody Dickerson concurred.

“I think this is a good opportunity … to kick the tires,” said Dickerson. “Let’s see what we got within the department. Let’s sit down with them … and have a general conversation with them … and see where they go.” Dickerson continued, “If we don’t feel comfortable, then we can look somewhere else.”

Selectman Norm Hills also preferred to “move someone up” before seeking to widen the search.

Dickerson commented that Chief Miller was promoted from within 18 years ago, and so was the prior police chief.

“It makes sense,” said Dawson. “There’s a real benefit to having somebody who knows the town and understands the culture of the department and can provide that continuity of leadership.”

At the end of the day, Dawson added, there’s no commitment.

The next meeting of the Marion Board of Selectmen is scheduled for August 15 at 7:00 pm in the Marion police station conference room located at 550 Mill Street.

Marion Board of Selectmen

By Jean Perry