Verizon Withdraws, Storage Units To Expand

On August 17, before diving into the hearings before them, Mattapoisett Zoning Board of Appeals Chairman Susan Akin announced that Verizon’s request for a special permit for property located at 34 Mechanic Street had been withdrawn without prejudice.

The utility had asked during the July hearing for a special permit that would allow the installation of a larger, more efficient air conditioning system that would enable the building to handle more sophisticated computers.

That request received abutter opposition, and the utility was asked to provide other options versus simply installing a larger AC unit on the roof of the structure. The hearing had been continued at the request of the applicant. On August 17, the utility requested a withdrawal without prejudice. That was granted.

Moving on to the scheduled hearings, Tom Brownell, proprietor of Mattapoisett Storage Inc. located at 7 Industrial Drive, came before the board with a request for a variance to construct new storage buildings that would encroach on the side setback requirements.

Brownell explained that before filing his application, he had searched extensively throughout Mattapoisett for commercial property. “There isn’t any!” he told the board members.

“We need to expand. I’m turning people away, people from the Tri-Town area.” He said that other businesses were experiencing the same problem when attempting to secure commercial locations in town.

Brownell said, “I know this isn’t the right board for this, but we need more commercial property in Mattapoisett.” He said his boat storage business was experiencing the same issue and that he was turning away potential business in that category as well.

Akin asked if his hardship – the nearly singular criteria a variance is applied for and considered – was lack of space. He said yes.

Weighing the pros and cons of the appeal, board member Paul Millott said, “Everything looks reasonable.”

Director of Inspectional Services Andy Bobola told the board, “This is a tough one.” He asked Brownell if there was anyway he could reconfigure the boat storage area also located on the parcel. Brownell said it was too dangerous to have storage customers driving in and around areas designated for boat storage.

Brownell said a neighboring business had received a variance based on the same issue – lack of space – and he hoped the board would give him the same consideration.

Attorney John Mathieu, in attendance on an unrelated matter, said, “There is no industrial space in town,” noting his years as a member of the Mattapoisett Planning Board. “…He has good use of his property,” ending his comments by saying the board should issue the variance.

Board member Ken Pacheco said, “I don’t see a problem…. He runs a good business … [and] provides a service to the town.”

The variance was unanimously approved.

Also receiving approval was Daniel Suprenant, 1 Pine Ridge Drive, for a special permit to construct a garage larger than allowed. Suprenant explained that the three-car garage would only be marginally over the allowed square footage and would allow for a storage bump out in the back of the structure.

Suprenant was asked about a comment on the plans that indicated the space above the garage would be a guest suite, but which was not part of the special permit application before them. The board members felt they could approve the garage, but not the second-floor guest unit.

Bobola said the applicant would have to return to the appeals process if he wanted to use the second-story space for anything other than storage. The special permit was approved.

Special permits were also approved for the construction of a 10-foot by 11-foot addition to property owned by Maxwell Pennock, 54 North Street, and to Katherine Minevitz, Freeman Street, for the construction of a 16-foot by 18-foot one-story garage.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled for September 21 at 6:00 pm in the town hall conference room.

By Marilou Newell