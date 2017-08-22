New Wells Planned in Rochester for Marion

Many decades ago, fresh water sources in the Tri-Town area were established to serve the needs of the residents within each of the towns. But that didn’t mean that Rochester’s water wells were in Rochester or that Marion’s were within its town limits.

Today, Fairhaven owns the right to water in Mattapoisett as does Rochester and Marion owns wells now located within the town lines of Rochester.

Confused yet? With the development of the Mattapoisett River Valley Water Supply District Commission, the towns work together to explore water sources, acquire important parcels of land along the river valley, and assist one another in a myriad of ways.

On August 15 the Town of Marion, represented by Jon Gregory of Tata and Howard, Inc., sought permission to rehabilitate fresh water wells off Mary’s Pond Road in Rochester. Before arriving at Rochester’s Town Hall for the public meeting, the commissioners met at the site with Gregory to evaluate the site and begin discussions.

Gregory explained that the site originally had 26 tubular wells that were constructed in the 1950s. He said the wells were rehabilitated in 1983 but that subsequently, the wells began drawing a great deal of silt. The wells failed after another attempt in 2009 and that “…basically it’s been abandoned since 2010.”

Gregory said a new rehabilitation project would take place over two phases. The first phase will be to dig several test wells for a for “pump testing” to record “water yield” and “water quality.” If all goes well and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection gives the project a green light, the second phase will include the rehabilitation of the pump station and associated electrical and piping needs.

All agreed that Gregory’s team would work closely with Conservation Agent Laurell Farinon and that during construction, processes might have to be tweaked in the field to ensure the least amount of environmental disturbance as possible. The entire area in question falls under the Wetlands Protection Act.

Marion’s Notice of Intent filing received a positive order of conditions. The work will begin in the fall and be completed sometime in the spring of 2018, Gregory said.

Receiving a negative determination of acceptability earlier in the meeting was an application by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for maintenance work between 59 and 72 Marion Road. The work is jurisdictional based on its proximity to Doggett Brook.

A request for a certificate of compliance was indefinitely continued for property located at 137 Dr. Braley Road. Farinon said that the site was not stabilized and showed signs of erosion and that the applicant had requested a continuation to allow time for compliance to the commission’s order of conditions.

Also continued for a second time was the Notice of Intent filing by Progressive Growers, Inc., Kings Highway, Rochester. The public hearing is planned for September 5.

The next meeting of the Rochester Conservation Commission is scheduled for September 5 at 7:00 pm in the town hall meeting room.

Rochester Conservation Commission

By Marilou Newell