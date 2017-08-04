Mattapoisett to Get Shark Tracking Buoy

It seemed apropos that “Shark Week” on TV should end with the announcement that Mattapoisett will be the recipient of a shark-tracking buoy.

During the July 27 meeting of the Mattapoisett Marine Advisory Board, Harbormaster Jill Simmons said it was a gift to the town.

Simmons explained that Sue McGowan, a business partner of Gilman Corporation, a manufacturer of navigation aids, is also a lifelong summer visitor. Simmons wrote in her report, “She is funding the project and made it a requirement that one (shark buoy) come to our town.”

Simmons said with the USCG disestablishment of navigation buoy No. 2 slated for November and located off Angelica Point, the shark buoy would be placed there to serve two purposes.

Simmons wrote, “…people are used to seeing something there and they can also use it as a mark when Number Two goes.” Simmons also noted that Mattapoisett is the only place in Massachusetts that had ever suffered a fatal shark attack – July 25, 1936. She said the placement of the shark buoy in this location will, “give it a clear shot of all of Buzzards Bay…” where the sharks are traveling. The buoy, Simmons said, will be placed in the coming week.

In other business, the MAB has just completed a monumental task – the writing of updated waterways rules and regulations. That project took the group nearly two years to complete, but now that all the fine print has been debated and vetted, the final draft is before the Board of Selectmen for their seal of approval.

Chairman Carlos DaSousa said, “We spent a ton of hours on it, most especially Bob Moore.” Moore, who was not present, was lauded for volunteering his time and talent to editing the electronic document in preparation for submittal to the selectmen.

DaSousa said that once the selectmen approve the final version, which should take place at their first meeting in August, it will be uploaded to the Town’s website and will also be available at the town clerk’s office.

DaSousa said the selectmen also asked the MAB to begin writing a new waterfront management plan. He noted that during previous meetings, Town Administrator Michael Gagne had met with the board to discuss such plans, but the project had sputtered out. Now with the completion of the rules and regulation, the group could return their focus to this document.

Back in 2015, Gagne had approached the MAB about just such a plan. At that time he brought in David Janik, South Coastal Regional Coordinator for Massachusetts’ Coastal Zone Management Office, a branch of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. During the November 2015 meeting of the MAB, Janik told the group to be “very specific” on the point of private docks and piers, a very hot topic for the town at that time.

Again in April 2015, Gagne told the Board of Selectmen that the MAB would need to coordinate with the Planning Board and SRPEDD to undertake this task. He said that SRPEDD had the personnel to assist the Town. At that time, Gagne said, “A harbor plan would allow the Town to develop their own language for Chapter 91 projects,” such as private docks and piers.

There was some discussion on this night amongst MAB members as to whether or not the Town could write such policy without first seeking the State’s permission to do so.

DaSousa said he would follow-up with Gagne for clarity regarding the matter and that they would invite Janik to attend a meeting in the future. DaSousa also said that next month he’d be looking for volunteers to form a sub-committee to undertake the drafting of a waterfront plan.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Marine Advisory Board is scheduled for August 31 at 7:00 pm in the Town Hall conference room.

Mattapoisett Marine Advisory Board

By Marilou Newell