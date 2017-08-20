Fighting Phragmites

Like many in Marion, Michael Palmer of 5 Edgewater Drive wants to get the spread of phragmites on his property under control, and on August 9 he took the proper route to pursue that goal by appearing before the Marion Conservation Commission with a Request for Determination of Applicability.

Commission member Jeffrey Doubrava asked Palmer how he planned to eradicate the invasive non-native plants, and Palmer said he planned to cut them down by hand and then treat the roots with an herbicide – as long as it is a glyphosate-based herbicide and not Roundup®, which is not approved for use in the wetlands due to a petroleum agent, according to Doubrava.

Palmer said the abutting neighbor is also considering eradicating some phragmites near Palmer’s, which the commission encouraged – as long at the neighbor first files with the Conservation Commission.

Commission Chairman Cynthia Callow advocated partnering with the neighbor, saying, “Because his will jump into yours, that’s how bad it is.”

And if the neighbors do not fight the phragmites together, “You’re just fighting a losing battle,” commission member Shaun Walsh said.

Palmer received a Negative Determination for the removal of the phragmites and also for some minor grading of the property away from the house foundation.

In other matters, the commission granted a Negative Determination for Will O’Leary at 45 Parkway Lane for the replacement of a retaining wall and the addition of an 8-foot by 15-foot deck. Walsh said he and Doubrava had visited the site and found it relatively far from the resource area with no concerns. The application was an after-the-fact filing. Doubrava pointed out that roughly 90 percent of the work had already been completed, and no further work outside the plan was anticipated.

The next meeting of the Marion Conservation Commission is scheduled for August 23 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Music Hall located at 164 Front Street.

By Jean Perry