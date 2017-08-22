The Rochester Cultural Council is seeking proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs due October 16.

The Rochester Cultural Council is accepting online applications from organizations, schools, and individuals for grants that support cultural activities in the community. Online applications will be accepted from September 1, 2017 until October 16, 2017 at www.mass-culture.org/rochester.

The Rochester Cultural Council is a local agency funded by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

The Rochester Cultural Council will accept online applications ONLY. Paper applications will no longer be accepted. The application has a responsive design and is easily accessed by a phone, tablet, or computer. Before submitting an application, applicants should read the RCC’s priorities. Applications and priorities can be found at www.mass-culture.org/rochester.

According to Council Members, these grants can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Rochester and surrounding areas – including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in schools, workshops, and lectures.

Please note, schools requesting funding for field trips and transportation costs should use this online application as well.

Once an application is approved, the grantee should complete the project as outlined in their original application, acknowledge their funding from the LCC and MCC, advertise their project locally and then request reimbursement. Grant recipients have one year from the date of their approval letter to request reimbursement. Approval and denial letters will be communicated via email by the Rochester Cultural Council.

This year, the Rochester Cultural Council expects to distribute about $4000 in grants. Previously funded projects include: author visits at Rochester Memorial School, the Rochester COA’s Community Thank You Event, the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra’s school assemblies, and the Chalk-Full-O-Fun Street Painting Festival.

For local guidelines, complete information on the Rochester Cultural Council and application forms visit online at www.mass-culture.org/rochester.

To contact the RCC directly, please email at rochesterculturalcouncil@gmail.com.