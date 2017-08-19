Rochester Council on Aging Day Trips

The Rochester Council on Aging announces the following day trips scheduled during the month of August.

– Thursday, August 17: Marshfield Fair Trip

– Friday, August 18: Free Fun Friday Trip to Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford

– Monday, August 21: Fieldstone Farm Market Trip

– Friday, August 25: Free Fun Friday Day Trip to Boston Harbor Islands National & State Park

– Tuesday, August 29: Shopping and lunch at Clinton Crossings Premium Outlets, CT

Please call the Senior Center at 508-763-8723 for more information regarding these events, including times, any costs involved and reservations.