Rochester Council On Aging

October Day Trip: October 26 – Day Trip to Salem Witch Museum and Pickering Wharf. Admission to the museum is $9. Bus leaves at 8:30 am and returns at 5:00 pm. Call the Rochester COA at 508-763-8723 for more information. If you need transportation, please call the Senior Center at least 24 – 48 hours in advance. Thank you.

October Events: Soup and Sandwich Mondays — Join us for Soup & Sandwich lunch on Mondays at noon. A different menu offering will be served each week along with chips, salad, and always a dessert to top it off! All are welcome. We ask that you call us in advance to give us a head count of attendees. We need an accurate count to prepare enough for everyone. A suggested donation for the meal is $4.

Ongoing Programs At The Center:

Fitness: Chair Yoga, Zumba GOLD, Cardio Dance-Fit, Stepping & Stretching

Dance: Line Dancing and Ballroom Dance Classes

Games: Bingo, Scrabble

Creative: Art Group, Happy Hookers, Senior Book Club

Grocery Shopping at Market Basket every Wednesday

Friday Movies at 1:30 pm (call the center by Wednesday for title of Friday movie)

Call the center at 508-763-8723 for times and days.