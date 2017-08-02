Music from Across the Pond

The Marion Concert Band continues its summer concert series with a program of music from the British Isles on Friday, August 4. The program, which features several classic British Brass Band pieces as well as music from the Beatles and an appearance by members of the Cape Cod British Car Club, LTD (CCBCC), is as follows:

Colonel Bogey – K. J. Alford

Second Suite in F for Military Band – G. Holst

Perthshire Majesty – S. Hazo

The Wren Polka – E. Damare

Wendy Rolfe, piccolo

Crown Imperial – W. Walton

Pop and Rock Legends: The Beatles – M. Sweeney

Irish Tune from County Derry – P. Grainger

Prelude, Siciliano & Rondo – M. Arnold

British Invasion: Hits of the 60s – arr. J. Vinson

Knightsbridge March – E. Coates

Marion resident Wendy Rolfe earned her bachelor’s degree from the Oberlin Conservatory and earned her master’s and doctor of musical arts degrees from the Manhattan School of Music. She is Professor of Flute at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and performs regularly with the Handel and Haydn Society, Boston Baroque, and the Cape Cod Symphony Orchestra. She holds dual citizenship with the United States and Great Britain.

The Cape Cod British Car Club, LTD (CCBCC) is a Massachusetts not-for-profit corporation whose membership annually exceeds 250. While members come from all over the world, most members are residents of southern New England. CCBCC members enjoy driving and displaying their English automobiles. Throughout the year, the CCBCC participates in events and raises funds for scholarship purposes. Annually the club provides scholarships to automotive and auto body students at the Upper Cape Regional Technical School, the South Plymouth High School and the Cape Cod Regional Technical School. The club also provides funds towards a specific scholarship program available to Falmouth High School students.

The concert, under the direction of Tobias Monte, will begin at 7:00 pm, weather permitting, at the Robert Broomhead Bandstand, Island Wharf off Front Street in Marion. All concerts are free and open to the public. “Like” us on Facebook at “Marion Town Band” for up-to-date announcements and rain cancellation notices.