Minecraft Madness with Jungle Jim

When Jim Manning contemplated climbing inside a 6 ­foot balloon for the first time, he thought it was a joke. “I thought I was being had,” says Manning. He was attending a conference for balloon twisters in Chicago, and another “twister” was needed for a giant experiment. The experience was a great one. “It was exhilarating,” explains Manning. “I had to overcome my fears and was glad I did.” The 6­foot balloon has now become the big finale of his performance. Manning will be bringing his 6-foot balloon and the rest of his act to the Joseph H. Plumb Memorial Library this August. Manning, or as he is known by his moniker “Jungle Jim,” will be performing in Rochester at the Fellowship Hall of the Rochester Congregational Church, 11 Constitution Way, on Monday, August 14 at 4:30 pm. Jungle Jim’s shows are a bit different, as he combines magic, comedy and balloons to present a program that encourages literacy and reinforces the fun of being at the library. For this year’s program, Jungle Jim is using the video game “Minecraft” as his inspiration for “Build a Better World,” the Summer Reading Program theme. This performance is recommended for children ages 3-10. Registration is required. Register at www.plumblibrary.com on the Events Calendar. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Rochester Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.