The Town of Mattapoisett is holding a Special Town Meeting on Monday, November 27 2017 at 6:30 pm at the Old Rochester Regional High School Auditorium. The last day to register to vote in order to be eligible for this meeting is Friday, November 17. The Town Clerk’s Office will be open from 8:00 am until 8:00 pm on this day. If you are already registered to vote, no action is required. This pertains to new voters in Mattapoisett only.