Everyone either knows someone over 60, cares for someone over 60, or will be someone over 60! The Council on Aging (COA) is conducting a survey to better understand the needs of the community. The goal of the survey is to get a better picture of who the council serves (and will serve) and what programs and services interest people in town.

The COA serves full-time, part-time and summer residents and their families in many ways – educational, fitness, social (including activities, games, trips and more); and resources and services (including, but not limited to, friendly visitors, fuel assistance, Medicare & supplemental insurance, legal, footcare, durable medical equipment). With over 35% of Mattapoisett being over age 60, that number will continue to grow. As the population grows, the COA also needs to grow.

We would like everyone’s input, positive, negative and constructive. Our mission is to enhance people’s quality of life. We hope that the survey will help us know how to best do that.

The information gathered will help the Council on Aging choose senior center programs and services. The survey can be found on-line at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MattapoisettCOA or via Facebook at Mattapoisett Council on Aging.

Paper copies can be found at the Mattapoisett Senior Center, 17 Barstow Street (at Center School), at the Town Library, Town Clerk (at Town Hall) or by calling 508-758-4110 or e-mail to coadirector@mattapoisett.net.

If you’ve already completed the survey, thank you! Surveys will be available on-line until August 31, 2017.