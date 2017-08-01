Summer worship should be cool and casual, so Mattapoisett Congregational Church, UCC, will move Sunday morning worship from the Sanctuary to Reynard Hall beginning August 6.

All the usual worship elements will be in place for the 9:00 am service, including sermon, music, hymns, etc. The mood will be more upbeat and casual, and the hall is typically cooler than the sanctuary during the summer months.

Worshippers may enter through either Mechanic or Church Street entrances. Come early for coffee fellowship! Mattapoisett Congregational Church, UCC, is located at 27 Church Street. All are invited to worship and to join in celebrating an open (inclusive) Communion the first Sunday of the month.

Meanwhile, construction projects will take place in the sanctuary, following a successful capital campaign in 2016.