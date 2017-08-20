Marion Art Center Auditions

The Marion Art Center will be holding auditions for its upcoming fall production of ART, the international hit play written by Yasmina Reza with English translation by Christopher Hampton. Auditions will be held from 7:00 – 9:00 pm on Tuesday, August 22, and Thursday, August 24, at the Marion Art Center, 80 Pleasant Street in Marion. Production dates will be November 10, 11, 12, 17 and 18. Auditioning actors should be prepared to read from a provided script. For the cast, the Marion Art Center is seeking three male actors, age 30 to 50:

– Serge: somewhat self-important, but also very affected by his friends’ opinions of him

– Marc: blunt, sarcastic, confident and down-to-earth

– Yvan: a little nervous and wishy-washy

Winner of the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play and the 1996 Olivier Award for Best Comedy, ART is the story of three friends and the painting that threatens to tear their relationship apart. Through all their squabbling, Serge, Marc, and Yvan discover that like the painting, their friendship is not what it seems. The ensemble piece will be directed by Linda Costa. For more information, call 508-748-1266.