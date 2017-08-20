Mattapoisett Library Readies for Fall

Summer at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library has just about come to a close. The Children’s Summer Reading Program “Build a Better World” went out with a bang last week with an ice cream social for all who participated. Over 200 readers read 2,980 hours during the six weeks, and around 160 young readers and parents attended the party to celebrate this achievement.

Just because fall is on the horizon doesn’t mean the fun is ready to stop, however. Beginning on Tuesday, August 22, the library is launching its “Art Project for Mindfulness.” Young readers are welcome to take an indoor storywalk through the library to read the pages of the book Only One You by Linda Kranz, which encourages everyone to be kind, to follow your own path, and to make the world a better place.

A kindness rock-painting station will also be open for the creative young minds of the Tri-Town to add their own touch to what will become a colorful and inspirational art project.

Between August 22 and Saturday, September 9, young readers will also have the chance to enter a “Back to School” raffle. All they need to do is fill out an “I Liked It!” bookmark and turn it in at the Children’s Desk downstairs.

On September 9, the last day of the “Art Project for Mindfulness,” a special guest will be in for a visit in the Children’s section. Breton the Therapy Dog will be there from 10:30 to 11:00 am, and youngsters are welcome to join him to listen to stories and make a dog-inspired craft! The library asks that participants please register in advance.

For those awaiting the ever-popular morning “Drop-In Storytimes” for little ones up to 5 years old, these will restart on Tuesday, September 12. All at 10:30 am, Tuesday will be for ages birth to 2, Wednesdays for ages 2-3, and Thursdays for ages 3-4.

There will also be several events for adult readers before the summer ends. “Fabric Speaks! Banners: Their Purpose + Design” will be run by designers Charlotte Purrington and Penny Brewer. This program will be on Wednesday, August 30, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

A lecture series on “The Years Between the Wars: 1918-1939” run by Seth Mendell will also be occurring at 7:00 pm on Tuesdays. This series, which will run for six Tuesdays, started on August 15 and will end on September 19. The library asks that participants for both of these events sign up at the Main Circulation Desk.

By Jo Caynon