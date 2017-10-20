The Tri-County Symphonic Band, under the direction of Philip Sanborn, will begin its 56th season with a program entitled “Cowboys, Giants and Patriots” on Sunday, October 22 at 3:00 pm in the Fireman Performing Arts Center at Hoyt Hall on the campus of Tabor Academy, 235 Front Street, Marion. Euphonium virtuoso Adam Frey will be the soloist in a program that is not football related but instead evokes the images of Cowboys, Giants and Patriots.

Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults, $5 for students, with children 12 and under admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased at the Symphony Music Shop in Dartmouth and the Bookstall in Marion. They can also be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.