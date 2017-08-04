The History and Care of Costume Jewelry

Come to the Mattapoisett Free Public Library for a fascinating free presentation by Marie Rottler on costume jewelry. Did you know? Costume jewelry can be made of almost anything, including wood, plastic, beads, shell, lava, glass, sterling silver plated with gold, and human hair, but not precious stones. Learn about all your baubles & beads and how to take care of them. (Sorry, no valuations.) Be ready for the Friends of the Library Jewelry Sale that will be held Saturday, August 12 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The Library is located at 7 Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible.