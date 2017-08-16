The Best of Broadway

On Friday, August 18, the Marion Concert Band continues its Friday evening concert series with a program of music from the Broadway stage. The program, which includes highlights from some of Broadway’s most memorable shows, is as follows:

Thundercrest March – E. Osterling

Lohengrin (Introduction to Act III) – R. Wagner

Broadway Show-Stoppers Overture – arr. W. Barker

Highlights from Camelot – F. Loewe

Selections from Into the Woods – S. Sondheim

Opening Night on Broadway – arr. M. Brown

Selections from My Fair Lady – F. Loewe

Selections from Wicked – S. Schwartz

The Sound of Music – R. Rodgers

The Circus Bee – H. Fillmore

The concert, under the direction of Tobias Monte, will begin at 7:00 pm at the Robert Broomhead Bandstand, Island Wharf off Front Street in Marion. All concerts are free and open to the public. “Like” us on Facebook at “Marion Town Band” for up-to-date announcements and rain cancellation notices.