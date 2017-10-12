The October 18 meeting of the Rochester Historical Society will feature a program by Sharon and Woody Hartley about their cranberry business in Rochester. The meeting is at 7:00 pm at the East Rochester Church Museum, 355 County Road. All are welcome. Refreshments will follow the program.

Come early and visit our “Farming in Rochester: Past and Present” display, the history of farming told in stories and pictures.

The Museum will also be open each Sunday in October from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Visit our gift shop for all things Rochester from T-shirts and sweatshirts to Rochester books and cards.