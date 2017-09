The September 13 meeting of the Rochester Historical Society will feature a presentation entitled “Rochester Farms, Past and Present” by Connie Eshbach. The meeting is at 7:00 pm at the East Rochester Church/Museum, 355 County Road. Come help celebrate the Rochester Farmer and learn more Rochester history. There is a new display about some of our Rochester Farms. Also our new Tractor T-shirts will be available for sale. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome.