The 18th Annual Rochester Country Fair will take place Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20. The Fair Committee has worked diligently to move several of our headline events around to provide family-friendly entertainment for all.

We are excited to announce a few changes and additions:

– Sharpen your chainsaws. The Woodsman Show will now take place on Friday night in the main arena, including axe throwing under the direction of Chris and Brittney Faustino, Jr.

– Get your floats and tractors ready. The Parade is coming back on Sunday due to the support of Diversified Roofing.

– Expanded Children’s Area, events including cow milking & roping, corn shucking and Lego contest

– Volleyball & Corn Hole Tournament area hosted by Jeff Ponte

– Concrete Slab Pulls

– New static displays throughout the Fairgrounds

A complete event listing can be found on our website at www.rochesterma.com or Country-Fair Rochester on Facebook.