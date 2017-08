The Annual Senior Picnic will be held on Monday, August 14 from noon – 2:00 pm, rain or shine. Entertainment by Sharon Jensen and her “Voices In Time” vocal Group of Youngsters. The event is free to senior citizens, but you must register in advance. Call 508-763-8723 to reserve your space!! All monetary donations are greatly appreciated.

If any local residents require transportation, again call the Rochester Senior Center at least 24 hours in advance.