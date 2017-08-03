RLT Full Moon Kayak Event

The Rochester Land Trust will be holding what will be its third annual Full Moon Kayak Paddle on Sunday, August 6 at Mary’s Pond. Plan to be there for a 7:30 pm launch with sunset at 7:57 and the moon rising at 7:18. Put in will be at the State car top launch on Perry’s Lane off Mary’s Pond Road, with parking there.

Participants must bring their own kayak or canoe and life vests must be worn. Bug spray and a flashlight are also suggested. As we all know, there is no life guard on duty, so you will be boating at your own risk. The pond is stocked for fishing with a valid license. All ages are welcome. This year, we are asking for a voluntary admission price. There will be a box (or two) there to accept donations for a fellow, local nonprofit, “It’s All About the Animals” cat shelter on Rt. 105. They need canned cat or kitten food, Lysol spray, used towels and scoopable, clumpable kitty litter.

So, come join us on a beautiful summer’s evening, to watch the full moon rise over Mary’s Pond. Another way to enjoy and appreciate this beautiful town we love.