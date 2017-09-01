Plumb Library Book Sale

Donations are now being accepted for the annual Friends of Plumb Library Books and More Sale. We are taking used, clean hardcover and paperback books (no textbooks or encyclopedias), craft or cooking magazines (no National Geographics), DVDs, CDs, games and puzzles. Please leave donations at the library during business hours by Wednesday, September 20 at 6:00 pm. The Joseph H. Plumb Memorial Library is located at 17 Constitution Way, Rochester. For more information, call 508-763-8600. The book sale will take place on Saturday, September 23 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church, 11 Constitution Way, Rochester.