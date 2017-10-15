The Mattapoisett Historical Society presents Photography Seminar Series. Three local photographers will share their work at 5 Church Street in Mattapoisett.

Deb Fraine, Wednesday, November 1 at 6:30 pm: Deb is an occupational therapist and yoga instructor with a passion for photography. She enjoys exploring a variety of settings and lighting conditions through her photographs.

Corinna Raznikov, Wednesday, November 8 at 6:30 pm: Corinna is a professional photographer. Her photography is about the joy of the human spirit or healing the human spirit. She takes on new challenges, most recently photographing shelter cats with her daughter.

Peter Mello, Wednesday, November 15 at 6:30 pm: Peter is the managing director of WaterFire Providence. He believes in the power of art to change people’s lives. Through his #shipyardparkproject started in January 2011, and #tinyfilm project launched in May 2016, he practices his creative habit every day.

For more information please call 508-758-2844 or email info@mattapoisetthistoricalsociety.org