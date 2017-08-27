Narcan Training

A community collaboration sponsored by the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod and the Bourne Substance Free Coalition will be held at Upper Cape Tech, which is located at 220 Sandwich Road in Bourne, on Thursday, August 31 at 6:00 pm. The training will be conducted at no cost by the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod and is open to the public.

Opioid overdose is one of the leading causes of death in Massachusetts. Examples of opioids include heroin, methadone, fentanyl, morphine, and many prescription pain medications. In order to save lives, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has established a statewide program to provide overdose education and naloxone (Narcan) distribution. Narcan is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Narcan blocks the opioid’s effects and restores normal breathing when sprayed into the nose of someone who has overdosed. It is safe, easy to administer and has no potential for abuse.

Anyone can attend this life-saving training, which will be completed in less than an hour. Attendees will learn about risks for overdose, how to recognize an overdose, respond to an overdose situation and administer Narcan.

This training may help save a life of someone who you love.

Following the training, a vigil will be held at the Memorial Garden located on the Upper Cape Tech campus. The vigil will be held to remember those who lost their lives to substance use.

Please RSVP the number of people attending (names not needed) to Elizabeth Griffin at 508-274-6738.