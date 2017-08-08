The Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce, Town of Wareham, and the Tremont Nail Advisory Group are hosting “Meet Me At The Tremont,” 8 Elm Street, Wareham, on Saturday, August 26 from 5:30 – 8:30 pm. The event takes place at the Tremont Nail Factory, a historic landmark on the Wankinco River, featuring breathtaking views.

Enjoy chef-prepared buffet and delectable desserts by Lindsey’s Restaurant. Cash Bar.

Listen to entertainment by local favorite Cranberry Coast Concerts that will add some pizzazz. Their motto is “from Bach to Rock” featuring a wide variety of music. The concert will be directed by husband and wife duo pianists and composers Kirk Whipple and Marilyn Morales. CCC has presented local, regional, and international touring artists in hundreds of performances.

Judge artwork provided by the Bourne-Wareham Art Association and the Sandwich Art Alliance. It’s a wonderful way to admire paintings by local artists, which can also be purchased.

Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased on-line at www.capecodcanalchamber.org or stop in and see Traci Medeiros at The Gallery Consignment Shoppe, 247 Main Street, Wareham.

Preview the future venue for art, entertainment and recreation. For more information, contact Marie Oliva, at 508-759-6000 ext. 12, moliva@capecodcanalchamber.org.

The event is sponsored by the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce, Town of Wareham, Eastern Bank, Lindsey’s Restaurant, Cape Cod Five, Cranberry Coast Concerts and Southcoast Health System. Proceeds will go to the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber Scholarship Program.

The Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce promotes, represents and educates our members and the community for their economic and social benefits. Learn more about the Chamber at www.capecodcanalchamber.org.