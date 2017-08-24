There will be a Dog Walk-A-Thon on Saturday, August 26 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. Be a Mattapoisett dog walker. All proceeds go to a Mattapoisett Dog Park. Sign up at the Mattapoisett Hammond Street Tennis Courts. This is a rain or shine event. The cost of $20 to walk a dog (two dog limit) comes with T-shirt; $10 to walk; extra $5 for a T-shirt. There will be two routes – one for large dogs and one for small dogs. Poop bags will be provided. RULES: No running; No wheels (skateboards, roller blades, etc.); No pull-back leashes. Dogs must be on a leash – no free walking. Baby carriages are allowed, but you must be holding the leash. Parking is available at Center School.