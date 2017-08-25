The Mattapoisett Congregational Church will host an educational community forum on immigration in the New Bedford area on Wednesday, August 30 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm in the church hall at 27 Church Street. Panelists will include: Helena DaSilva-Hughes, Executive Director of the Immigrants Assistance Center; and Corinn Williams, Executive Director, Brian Pastori, Assistant Director and Miriam Watkins, all of the Community Economic Development Center.

The event is sponsored by the missions committee in the hopes of helping all of us better understand the challenges facing immigrants and undocumented residents in our midst.

Admission is free but donations of school supplies for needy New Bedford kids will be gratefully accepted.